Controversial 120-home plan off A5 in Telford branded 'detrimental to local area'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

After pulling a previous application for the site in St George’s in January, Montague Land has made amendments and re-applied to Telford & Wrekin Council for outline permission.

In a planning statement, Immy Platt, from Berrys, the developer’s agent, said it was withdrawn due to issues relating to the proposed access from the highway. However, she said this has been resolved and a better junction design is proposed.

“In addition to the statutory application consultation, the applicant ran an additional consultation exercise with local residents,” said Ms Platt.

“The collective feedback has led to a number of changes being made to the proposal and, in particular, to the indicative site layout drawing.”