Woman taken to hospital and car on its side after crash on A5 near Wheaton Aston

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A car has overturned and an air ambulance has been seen near the crossroads of the A5/Watling Street and Ivetsey Road, between Wheaton Aston and Bishop's Wood.

Pictures sent to the Shropshire Star show a fire engine across the road.

AA Traffic News says the road has been partially blocked, and there is slow traffic.

"Partially blocked and slow traffic due to crash on A5 both ways at Ivetsey Road," the website says.

The incident was first reported at 2.43pm on Friday.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said its crews treated two women at the scene.

"We were called to reports of a two-car road traffic collision near to the junction of Ivetsey Road and the A5 in Wheaton Aston at 3.31pm.

"One ambulance, a paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Staffordshire attended the scene.

"On arrival we discovered two patients, both women.

"One was treated for injuries not believed to be serious before being taken to New Cross Hospital by land ambulance, the second patient was discharged at the scene."