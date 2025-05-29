Shropshire Star
Four bedroom detached house for sale in Telford’s Allscott Meads

A stylish four-bedroom family home in Allscott Meads, Telford, with two en-suites, a modern kitchen/diner, and lovely woodland views.

By Gareth Butterfield
Published
Last updated

Set within the highly desirable semi-rural development of Allscott Meads near Telford, this beautifully presented four-bedroom detached property is on the market for £449,000 — offering a fantastic opportunity for families seeking space, style and countryside charm.

Available with no upward chain, overlooking a peaceful woodland area and boasting excellent commuter links to both Telford and Shrewsbury, this modern home ticks all the boxes for family living. 

To find out more or arrange a viewing, click here.

This spacious home includes four generously sized bedrooms, two of which benefit from their own en-suite shower rooms. A bright and inviting living room features a bay window and a characterful fireplace, while the heart of the home is the open-plan kitchen and dining area — complete with integrated appliances, a double oven, and French doors leading out to the rear garden. 

The rooms are generously sized
The rooms are generously sized

A handy utility room and ground floor WC add further convenience. Outside, you'll find a neatly enclosed rear garden with lawn and patio space, along with a driveway providing ample parking and access to an integral garage. The property also enjoys charming woodland views and sits in a quiet residential setting with excellent access to schools, shops and transport links.

Inside, the entrance hall leads into a wide central hallway that connects the downstairs living spaces. The kitchen/diner is ideal for both everyday life and entertaining, while the rear garden is easily accessible through French doors, creating a seamless indoor-outdoor flow.

Upstairs, the large landing leads to four well-proportioned bedrooms. The main bedroom includes built-in wardrobes and an en-suite, while the second bedroom also has an en-suite shower room. Bedrooms three and four are of a good size, and all are served by a contemporary family bathroom featuring a walk-in shower, WC and vanity sink unit.

The rear garden is private and practical, with side gated access, low hedging, and space for children or pets to enjoy. A generous driveway and integral garage complete the package, making this a home that’s as functional as it is attractive.

