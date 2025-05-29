Four bedroom detached house for sale in Telford’s Allscott Meads

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Set within the highly desirable semi-rural development of Allscott Meads near Telford, this beautifully presented four-bedroom detached property is on the market for £449,000 — offering a fantastic opportunity for families seeking space, style and countryside charm.

Available with no upward chain, overlooking a peaceful woodland area and boasting excellent commuter links to both Telford and Shrewsbury, this modern home ticks all the boxes for family living.

This spacious home includes four generously sized bedrooms, two of which benefit from their own en-suite shower rooms. A bright and inviting living room features a bay window and a characterful fireplace, while the heart of the home is the open-plan kitchen and dining area — complete with integrated appliances, a double oven, and French doors leading out to the rear garden.

A handy utility room and ground floor WC add further convenience. Outside, you'll find a neatly enclosed rear garden with lawn and patio space, along with a driveway providing ample parking and access to an integral garage. The property also enjoys charming woodland views and sits in a quiet residential setting with excellent access to schools, shops and transport links.

Inside, the entrance hall leads into a wide central hallway that connects the downstairs living spaces. The kitchen/diner is ideal for both everyday life and entertaining, while the rear garden is easily accessible through French doors, creating a seamless indoor-outdoor flow.

Upstairs, the large landing leads to four well-proportioned bedrooms. The main bedroom includes built-in wardrobes and an en-suite, while the second bedroom also has an en-suite shower room. Bedrooms three and four are of a good size, and all are served by a contemporary family bathroom featuring a walk-in shower, WC and vanity sink unit.

The rear garden is private and practical, with side gated access, low hedging, and space for children or pets to enjoy. A generous driveway and integral garage complete the package, making this a home that’s as functional as it is attractive.