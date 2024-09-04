Meet real 120-million-year-old dinosaur skeleton at Telford zoo event this weekend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Following the success of its first ever Fossil Festival earlier this year, the Exotic Zoo in Telford Town Park will be letting visitors get up close and personal with the pride and joy of their dinosaur museum this weekend.

On Saturday and Sunday the zoo will be hosting a lunchtime talk, with a special guest - a dinosaur skeleton that is over 100 million years old.

Usually taking pride of place behind glass in the museum, the real dinosaur skeleton will be part of a meet-and-greet, up-close experience.

Real Psittacosaurus skeleton on show this weekend at Telford's Exotic Zoo. In Picture: Zoo owner, Scott Adams

Zoo director Scott Adams said: “We know how popular dinosaurs are with our visitors and we love that they can see some real dinosaur skeletons in our museum, but behind glass it's so hard to see the amazing details and take photos.

"So to give people a chance to get face to face with a real dinosaur, no glass and as well as finding out all about it, maybe getting to have a selfie with a dinosaur will be an amazing and engaging experience visitors won’t forget!”

The skeleton is that of a Psittacosaurus (meaning "parrot lizard"), a type of ceratopsian dinosaur from the Early Cretaceous period in what is now Asia, which existed between 123.2 and 100 million years ago.

The special show will be held at 12.30pm on Saturday, September 7 and Sunday 8 in the zoo's Wildlife Academy.

As well as the dinosaur meet-and-greet there will also be a dinosaur stage show with Jurassic Jack and a fossil dig outside the museum with a chance to take home some real fossils.