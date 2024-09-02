Man who gave police false name and then escaped custody to be sentenced
A man has admitted giving police a false name after being stopped – and then escaping from custody,
Published
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Liam Riggs, 31, of Stirchley, Telford, appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court this morning, where he admitted a total of five charges.
The charges relate to an incident on July 27, on Brookfield Avenue.
In total Riggs admitted attempting to pervert the course of justice by giving police a false name, escaping from lawful custody, driving while disqualified, failing to provide a specimen of breath, and driving with no insurance.
The case was adjourned until tomorrow for a sentencing hearing.