Firefighters sent to Telford property after fire in kitchen

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 8.28am reporting the incident in Croft Gardens, Hadley, Telford.

Two fire crews from Telford and Wellington fire stations were sent to the scene, and an operations officer was also in attendance.

The fire service says the incident involved a 'small fire' in the property's kitchen. Firefighters used positive pressure ventilation and a thermal imaging camera.

Fire crews were finished at the scene by 8.35am.