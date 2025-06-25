'He made a difference to so many people’s lives' - Tributes paid to pioneer of Shropshire cancer services

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Dr George Kitchen was a stalwart supporter and trustee of the Lingen Davies charity – established in 1979 to bring cancer services to Shropshire.

Previously people would have to travel to the West Midlands, the northwest or beyond for cancer treatment.

In the mid-1970s Dr Kitchen developed an outreach oncology service in Shropshire connected to the radiotherapy service at the Royal Hospital in Wolverhampton, where he had worked since 1971.

Dr George Kitchen opening the fist Linear Accelerator in Shropshire. From left are Roy Allan, Dr George Kitchen, Frank Davies, Dr Barbara Marsh, and Anthony McKeever

He was influential in leading the clinical development of the initial Cobalt Unit that opened at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital thanks to a public appeal led by Bernard Lingen and Frank Davies.

Dr Kitchen developed treatment planning for radiotherapy as well as growing a fully functioning chemotherapy service.

He also helped open the Hamar Centre on the hospital site to support counselling services.

Dr Kitchen, who lived in Sambrook, died aged 87 earlier this month.

Tim Cooper, chair of Lingen Davies Cancer Support, worked alongside Dr Kitchen since 1989 and said he was a key member of the team leading the call for cancer services in Shropshire.

He said: “I worked alongside George since 1989, and I have seen first-hand the difference he made to so many people’s lives.

“His contribution to improvements in local cancer care for patients throughout Shropshire, Telford and Mid Wales, and the wider West Midlands, have been enormous and he leaves a tremendous legacy of excellent cancer services offered locally.

“As a professional I am very grateful I had the privilege to work with him and learn from him. And as a charity we are thankful for his long-term support.

“On behalf of everyone here at Lingen Davies Cancer Support we send our deepest condolences to his wife Marie and family.”

Dr Kitchen retired in 1994 and remained a trustee of Lingen Davies Cancer Support until 2009.

He was a founder member and chairman of Compton Hospice.

He was also an officer in the Territorial Army, a vintage machinery enthusiast and a trustee of Newport Cottage Care.

Donations in Dr Kitchen’s memory can be made to Lingen Davies Cancer Support, Compton Hospice Wolverhampton, or Severn Hospice in Shropshire.