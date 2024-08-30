Telford artist unveils Paralympic sculpture

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Jacob Chandler, himself a disabled artist, has immortalised the spirit of these events with his poignant creation, "One Giant Leap for Humankind."

Jacob unveiling with athlete Ben Pearson

The sculpture, unveiled at Birmingham New Street station, portrays a bladed runner, symbolising the celebration of excellence alongside disability. This ground-breaking sculpture, believed to be the first of its kind featuring disability and created by a disabled artist, underscores society's evolving embrace of diversity.

The significance of Chandler's sculpture has been duly recognised by Birmingham Museums, which has acquired the maquette (working model) for the city’s prestigious collection.

Jacob's sculpture

Emma McMullen, Assistant Curator at Birmingham Museum Trust, said: "We are thrilled to acquire this piece, which commemorates a special moment for Birmingham and reflects a profound cultural shift in the UK."

Jacob Chandler

For Chandler, the acquisition provides a platform to raise awareness about Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome (EDS), the rare genetic condition he lives with.

As May marks EDS awareness month, Chandler aims to shed light on the condition, advocating for improved diagnosis and management to empower sufferers to experience the world positively.

Chandler is also set to install a three-meter sculpture outside the Midland Metropolitan Hospital in Smethwick, symbolising hope and resilience. While the piece remains under wraps, Chandler plans to share images soon, inviting the public to engage with his powerful message.

The artist said of his work: "It enables me to shine a light on EDS and advocate for greater awareness. Through art, we can inspire positive change and foster a more inclusive society."

The addition of Chandler's sculpture to the city of Birmingham's collection marks a significant milestone, honouring the triumph of diversity and excellence in both sports and art.