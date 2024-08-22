Fire service warning after bonfire gets out of control

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Wellington's Amber Watch posted pictures of the incident in Manor Road, Hadley, Telford.

The social media post warned people to be aware how similar fires can spread.

It said: "Amber Watch alerted at 8.11pm to reports of a fire in the open in the Hadley area.

The fire service said it had taken more than 2,000 litres of water to put out the blaze. Picture: Amber Watch Wellington

"On arrival, a large amount of waste was found to be alight. Crews used a hose reel jet to extinguish the fire.

"Incidents like this are only minor when compared to some incidents we attend, but burning waste can very easily spread.

"For context this one incident took 2,200 litres of water to fully extinguish and damp down."