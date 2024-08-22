Fire service warning after bonfire gets out of control
Fire crews have warned about the risks of bonfires after being called out to help tackle a blaze last night.
Wellington's Amber Watch posted pictures of the incident in Manor Road, Hadley, Telford.
The social media post warned people to be aware how similar fires can spread.
It said: "Amber Watch alerted at 8.11pm to reports of a fire in the open in the Hadley area.
"On arrival, a large amount of waste was found to be alight. Crews used a hose reel jet to extinguish the fire.
"Incidents like this are only minor when compared to some incidents we attend, but burning waste can very easily spread.
"For context this one incident took 2,200 litres of water to fully extinguish and damp down."