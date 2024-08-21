'You can't park your baps here': Council refuses woman's food van plan

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Jane Patrick submitted an application for her ‘Jane’s Baps’ business to be sited at Unit B2 in Halesfield 10, Halesfield, which is owned by Webster Wilkinson.

She said that hot and cold food would be served between 7.30am and 1.30pm Monday to Friday, with waste bagged and disposed off-site.

She gained the support of John Gauton, who said it is a popular business that provides a much-needed service to the industrial estate.

“The business has to move due to development of its existing site,” he said.

“To deny this application would result in a very popular facility being forced to close. I cannot think of any reasons why this development should be refused.”

However, planning officers at Telford & Wrekin Council turned it down because no parking plan was included.

“In accordance with the Telford & Wrekin Council Local Plan 2011-2031, the Local Highways Authority would expect the establishment to offer parking provision for three vehicles based on the proposals put forward,” reads a comment from the council’s highways team.

“As there does not appear to be any form of parking plan, it is considered that no additional parking will be created as a result of this application. The proposals also look to take a further four to five spaces away from the existing parking.”

In conclusion, the Local Planning Authority said that it would have a negative relationship with the surrounding area due to its failure to provide parking provision.