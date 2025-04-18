Telford MP put in the hot seat by aspiring journalists during visit to college

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

During a recent visit to Telford College, the town's MP Shaun Davies was quizzed by media students.

Ellie Thompson conducted an interview, putting the MP's role under the spotlight and asking what it means for Telford.

Mr Davies also met with newly appointed principal at Telford College, Lawrence Wood, to discuss his plans for the next school year including a new bus service that the college has introduced to run directly from south Telford to their Wellington campus.

Shaun Davies MP (left) with Lawrence Wood, Principal and Chief Executive at Telford College.

As well as his interview by media students, Mr Davies met with construction students, discussing their course and career aspirations.

Telford MP Shaun Davies said: "It was great to meet and chat with so many bright young people from Telford during my visit - it was especially nice to see them learning in their own spaces and getting stuck into their work.

"A special shoutout to Ellie who did an amazing job putting me in the hot seat during our interview.

Shaun Davies MP (centre) with media students at Telford College.

"Telford College has always been a fantastic place for further education, offering real opportunities for young people. I'm really looking forward to seeing the new Telford Sixth take shape at Station Quarter, it’s another exciting step forward for education in our town."

Lawrence Wood, principal and chief executive of Telford College, added: "The college is grateful to local politicians for their engagement with and support of our learners. Such visits enrich the learning experience and provides learners with the opportunity to connect with their elected representatives."