Telford power cut: Estimate given on time when every should get their supply back on
Power suppliers are estimating that the remaining customers who had their power cut in Telford this morning should be able to switch back on this afternoon.
By David Tooley
Published
More than 270 power customers in The Rock area of TF3 had their supplies lost at 6.30am on Sunday .
National Grid said there has been a fault on the fault the underground network and that they were mustering people to fix it.
They have managed to get the number of customers without power down from 275 to 53 and are estimating that they will be able to switch back on by 1pm today.
The company updates incidents on its website.