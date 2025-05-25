Traffic restriction on M54 will be relaxed to ease congestion for Cosford Air Show

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The hugely popular event will take place on Sunday, June 8.

National Highways has now confirmed it will be relaxing regulations restricting the use of the hard shoulder on the M54.

The order applies to the hard shoulder on the westbound carriageway between Junction 2 of the M54 and Junction 3.

A notice from National Highways explains: "National Highways Limited intends to make an order on the M54 Motorway, in the counties of Staffordshire and Shropshire, to reduce congestion during the RAF Cosford Air Show.

"The effect of the order will be to allow traffic to use the hard shoulder adjacent to the westbound carriageway of the M54 from its junction with the entry slip road at Junction 2, to its junction with the exit slip road at Junction 3.

"The hard shoulder running will be in operation between 7am and 2pm hours on Sunday, June 8."