Top 10 Shropshire neighbourhoods where property prices have increased in the last year

A recent study held by Online Marketing Surgery and BLG Development Finance has revealed the 10 Shropshire areas that has seen the biggest increase in property values.

The 'House Price Change Report' uses data provided by the Office of National Statistics (ONS) to help rank neighbourhoods in the Shropshire by the percentage of change per house in September 2023 to September 2024.

The list helps not only helps to give a snapshot of the potential house prices for different areas, but also the neighbourhoods that are the most desirable for future homeowners overall.

Hanwood, Pontesbury and Minsterley came top of the list for the areas that have seen a spike in houses prices

Figures are often affected by closeness to schools and local amenities, house sizes and brackets, surrounding green land, and crime rate and frequency.

Listed are the top ten regions in the Shropshire that saw the sharpest price increase between September 2023 and September 2024: