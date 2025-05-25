New Lidl on the way for Telford - if plans are approved

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The German retailer has applied to Telford & Wrekin Council for full planning permission for a new store on land off Redhill Way, next to Limekiln Bank Roundabout.

A design and access statement submitted with the proposal outlines the scale of the store proposed for the location, which is currently a field.

Earlier this year Northern Trust Land revealed it had sold the seven-acre site at the corner of Redhill Way, Telford, to Quora Limited.

Last year an outline application for the site for both a supermarket and a drive-through coffee shop were approved.

Now the council is being asked to approve the full planning permission for the Lidl supermarket.

The site of the proposed Lidl store. Picture: Telford & Wrekin Council planning portal

The application says the store would have an internal area of 2,185 square metres, with a net sales area of 1,516 square metres.

That is an increase on the previous proposal.

The planning statement explains: "Lidl has been undertaking a process of reviewing their UK store trading model and as part of this process, the proposed store in Telford has been reviewed. As a result, a minor uplift in floor area is required.

"The proposal represents an increase of 292 sqm Gross External Area (GEA), a 284 sqm increase in Gross Internal Area (GIA), a 265 sqm increase in sales area, an increase of eight car parking spaces and minor changes to the car parking area layout, including the location of the Electric Vehicle charging spaces being moved."

Detailing the plans for the car part the statement says: "As set out above, the site will accommodate 127 car parking spaces, including nine parent and child parking spaces, six accessible parking spaces, and two EVC parking spaces."

A decision on the application will be taken at a later date.