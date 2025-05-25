Top 10 'worst performing' secondary schools in Shropshire based on latest GCSE English and Maths grades

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Exam season is well underway with pupils across the county sitting their GCSE and A-Level exams.

Results in the core subjects of English and Maths are two of the key measures of secondary school performance published on the Government's website.

Using this data, we have put together a list of the schools who have ranked lower by that metric in Shropshire - in both the Shropshire Council and Telford & Wrekin Council authority areas.

The schools have been ranked according to what percentage of pupils achieved grade 5 or above in English and Maths at the end of Key Stage 4 last year.

Grade 5 is a similar level of achievement to a high grade C or low grade B in the old grading system.

A study recently found that schools in Shropshire have seen some of the biggest drops in GCSE results since before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Of course, there are several different factors that could affect how a pupil performs in their GCSEs. Their strengths could lie in other subjects, rather than English and Maths.

The data is also based on last year's GCSE results. Schools may rank differently when this year's GCSE results are published in August.

This list does not include special schools or independent schools.

From 10th lowest to lowest, here were the 'worst performing' schools in Shropshire last year.

Hadley Learning Community - Secondary Phase