Ironbridge WW2 Weekend - 24 amazing pictures that'll make you proud to be British

The Ironbridge WWII Weekend made its much awaited return to Dale End Park, running yesterday (Saturday, May 24) and continues today.

Thousands gathered at the park for entertainment, parades, speeches and firepower displays at the free event.

Organiser Paul Bull said the event was “really busy” this year, and expects visitor numbers to top 15,000 over the full weekend.

“There has been lots of smiling people and they seem to be happy,” he said. “The kids seem to be loving it, and that’s what it’s all about.”

Visitors and participants travelled from far and wide to take part, including from Cumbria, Somerset, Lancashire and Humberside, as well as many from Shropshire and its neighbouring counties.

Thousands descended on Dale End Park for the Ironbridge WW2 Weekend

