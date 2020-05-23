'We'll Meet Again' - Ironbridge WW2 Weekend secures new date

The popular 1940s event featuring re-enactors, weapons shows and teas dances was due to take place this weekend.

The weekend, which started as a small gathering in a pub beer garden, has grown into a showpiece attraction that sees thousands descend on Ironbridge in historic regalia.

Organiser Dave Adams has promised they'll be back next year.

"We made the decision not to hold it this year before the lockdown. It was a pretty obvious the way things were going. Lots of people sent messages to say they were sad it wouldn't be on. But the message is 'We'll Meet Again'. We'll be back next year and we've got a date confirmed of the weekend May 29 to 30 2021."

It's been a poignant phrase that has served as a link between the Second World War and the coronavirus crisis of today, and enthusiasts will take comfort that Dave has echoed the famous words from Vera Lynn's classic song.

Last year's weekend was the biggest yet, and featured its first wedding when Shrewsbury couple Julie Bourrett and David Williams tied the knot on the Iron Bridge.

And it's all been in aid of the Pilgrim Bandits, a charity which supports wounded service personnel.

Dave added: "My favourite moments over the years are usually when we hand the money over to the charity. We were voted the best 1940s event in the country last year on quite a big Facebook group that has thousands of members.

"One of our big things that people love about the weekend is the location. They also like it because it's a family friendly event that everyone can enjoy.

"We've raised £32,000 over the seven years. We started very small in 2014 in the garden of The Boat Inn. We never realised it would get so big.

"We're now one of the biggest 1940s events. We had 15,000 visitors last year. It's lots of fun.

"Some people just enjoy the day out but there are some who are enthusiasts who don't just dress up for the weekend, they live their lives like that."

Organiser will be holding fundraisers for the main weekend again once social distancing measures are relaxed.