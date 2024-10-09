Play park renovations underway in historic Ironbridge Gorge

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The refurbishment of the play area at Dale End Park in Coalbrookdale has gotten going this week.

The project, which is being funded through developer contributions from the power station development, is expected to take a maximum of five weeks.

The site of the former power station is set to be redeveloped as what will effectively be a new community called Benthall Grange – with around 1,000 homes eventually planned for the area.