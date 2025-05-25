Police issue warning after fully-clothed swimmer gets into difficulty in Telford pool

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Posting on the force's Neighbourhood Matters site PC Robert Hughes, the Safer Neighbourhood Officer for Hadley and Leegomery, said they had been called after members of the public saw a swimmer in difficulty in the Middle Pool at Trench.

He has warned about the dangers of swimming in open water, and urged people to follow advice if they are planning to do the same.

He said: "Officers from Hadley and Leegomery SNT were called to a report of two males swimming in Middle Pool, Trench.

"Witnesses say one was fully clothed and at one point got into difficulty! this could have turned in to a tragic loss of life."

Police posted this picture of the scene.

PC Hughes said: "Please take time to read the below advice or share with friends and family.

"Swimming in UK open water during warm weather presents several serious risks that catch many people off guard.

"'Cold Water Shock' remains the biggest killer. Even when air temperatures reach 25°C, UK water temperatures rarely exceed 18°C. The sudden immersion triggers an uncontrollable gasping reflex, rapid breathing, and potential heart arrhythmia. This can cause drowning within minutes, regardless of swimming ability.

"'Swimming Failure' occurs as cold water quickly saps strength and coordination. Muscles become ineffective, making it impossible to swim back to shore even for strong swimmers.

"'Hidden Hazards' abound in natural waters. Strong currents, underwater obstacles, sudden depth changes, and weeds can trap swimmers. Popular spots like quarries often have extremely cold thermoclines and dangerous underwater machinery.

"'Water Quality' poses health risks from sewage overflow, agricultural runoff, and harmful algae blooms that proliferate in warm weather.

"'Overcrowding' at popular swimming spots during hot spells increases rescue difficulties and collision risks.

"'Lack of Lifeguards' means no immediate professional help when emergencies occur.

"The contrast between warm air and cold water creates a false sense of security. Many fatalities involve experienced swimmers who underestimated these conditions. Even in warm weather, proper preparation, gradual entry, staying close to shore, and swimming with others are essential safety measures."