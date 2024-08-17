See the latest from Bestival as McFly rock the main stage

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Friday night saw crowds gathering for a packed line-up of main-stage entertainment, from 80s legend Rick Astley to McFly and dance favourites Orbital.

The three-day festival, organised by Rob da Bank, is planned as a family event, with a host of activities for people of all ages.

Paloma Faith, the Darkness, and Dick and Dom are all set to appear on the main stage at some point today.

Thousands of people have descended on Weston Park for the third Camp Bestival Shropshire. Picture: Ian Knight / Z70 Photography.

As well as packed line-up of artists on the main stage people can enjoy parkour and free-running, paddleboarding, roller skating and kayaking.

Thousands of people have descended on Weston Park for the third Camp Bestival Shropshire. Picture: Ian Knight / Z70 Photography.

Photographer Ian Knight has been capturing the stunning festival scenes for the Shropshire Star, and this is a selection of his latest superb snaps.