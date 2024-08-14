Street cleaning and cutting underway in Telford and Wrekin

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

So far, 2,500 street signs have been cleaned and road resurfacing, to improve driving conditions and safety, will be carried out on road surfaces equal to more than 100 Olympic-sized swimming pools. Upcoming work is planned at Donnington Wood roundabout, Hall Park Way and High Ercall.

Telford & Wrekin Council is responsible for cutting more than six million square metres of grass across the borough. In addition, teams are busy carrying out a summer prune across 26,000 square metres of parks and open spaces to help keep these areas accessible for all to enjoy.

The council looks after 116 playgrounds with upgrades planned over the summer from funding secured by developers. It means more play areas will benefit from new, inclusive equipment, while existing equipment will be refreshed and safety surfacing improved.

Councillor Carolyn Healy, cabinet member for neighbourhoods, planning and sustainability said: “Throughout the summer, Telford & Wrekin Council is investing in a huge programme of maintenance to help keep our borough clean, green and safe.

“From improving hundreds of miles of roads and cutting millions of square metres of grass to cleaning thousands of road signs, our teams are working around the clock so we can be proud to call Telford and Wrekin home.

“This is on top of the day-to-day work we do delivering more than 700 high-quality council services. With such a huge undertaking, we are asking residents to help us by reporting any issues they spot, such as fly-tipping or broken signs, on the MyTelford app, so we can quickly fix them.”