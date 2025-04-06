Firefighters called after curtains catch fire at Telford flat

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The “small” fire happened at St Giles Close, Arleston in Telford last night.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “At 10.45pm on Saturday, April 5, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a house fire in St. Giles Close, Arleston.

“Small fire involving curtains in the ground floor flat. The fire was out on arrival of the fire service.”

Two fire engines were sent to the scene from Wellington.