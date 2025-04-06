Plan for 12-bed HMO in Wellington stokes councillor ‘overdevelopment’ fear

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Wellington Town Council’s planning committee was told that highway officials believe that a lack of parking spaces at the house in Watling Street can be dealt with by conditions.

Councillor Jim McGinn, chair of planning committee at Wellington Town Council, outside the council offices. Picture: LDRS

But town councillors meeting on Wednesday (April 2) were not sure about that or that plans for two storey side and rear extensions were not much too much for the area.

Councillor Lionel Woolley. Picture: Wellington Town Council

“I am not happy about it,” said Councillor Mrs Joan Gorse (Labour, Arleston).

The house in Watling Street, Wellington. Picture: Google Maps

And Councillor Graham Cook (Labour, Haygate ward) added: “I strongly object to this. I would rather it remains as a house.

“That road is very busy and with more cars on it, it is going to be manic. There will be problems with on-street parking.”

Councillor Jim McGinn (Labour, Dothill ward), chairing the committee, proposed that officials had already said that issues could be controlled by planning conditions rather than an outright objection.

“Should we support it with the proviso that all the conditions are satisfied,” he asked the committee.

But Councillor Lionel Woolley (Labour, Ercall Ward) said he was against this approach.

“I think it is over-development, we can object on whatever ground we thinks,” he said.

“I think it is too much development in this area and too many cars for the area.”

Councillors, who formally objected to the plan also said there is a ‘flood risk’ in the area including the site, which sits between Jewson’s builder yard to the south and east and Telford Whitehouse Hotel to the north.

Planning agents at Tamworth-based Portfolio Architects have told planners at Telford & Wrekin Council that the applicants, Mr & Mrs Kudhail, are “committed to ensuring the highest quality of rental accommodation for their tenants.”

The agent added: “This property will offer an affordable yet desirable housing option for many young or single professionals that either can’t afford to rent a whole property themselves or prefer the benefits of shared living, contributing positively to the local rental market while meeting the growing demand for well-managed shared accommodation.”

They add that because the plans comply with amenity space guidance “the proposals are not deemed to be overdevelopment.”

The plans include a cycle store for up to 12 cycles in the garden area and two off-road parking spaces.

With a bus stop “conveniently located directly outside the property’s pedestrian gate” the site also promotes “reducing reliance on private vehicles”.

The planning agent said: “By providing secure cycle storage and encouraging public transport use, the development aims to promote sustainable modes of transport, contributing to a more environmentally friendly lifestyle for future residents.”

Highways experts at the council said that normally a plan for 12 occupants would need six parking spaces.

But they are “content to accept a lower parking provision” by imposing conditions.

They warn that the retention of the existing driveway may result in surplus vehicles parking within the site potentially resulting in the footway becoming obstructed.

“The Highway Authority would therefore recommend that if the access driveway is to be retained, that the use of the parking area is managed to ensure no more than two vehicles are parked on-site at any one time,” said officials.

“Measures such as allocating the two parking spaces may be appropriate controls to best manage this issue.

“An alternative option would be to permanently close the vehicle access and reinstate the crossover to footway.

“In any case the Highway Authority are content that mitigation options are available to address this highway safety concern via a suitably worded planning condition.”

The application is set to be decided by Telford & Wrekin Council after public consultation ends on April 7.

Full details can be found on the Telford & Wrekin Council planning website with the reference TWC/2025/0174