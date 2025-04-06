Mattress fire in Telford spreads to street light - firefighters called out

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The incident happened in Burford in Brookside, Telford, at around 9pm.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "On Saturday, April 5, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a fire in Telford.

"The fire, involving a mattress and two fence panels, spread to cause damage to a street light.

"Fire crew used one hose reel jet to extinguish."

One fire engine was sent to the scene from Telford.