Mattress fire in Telford spreads to street light - firefighters called out

Firefighters were called to Brookside in Telford last night after a fire involving a mattress and fence panels spread to a street light.

By Nick Humphreys
Published

The incident happened in Burford in Brookside, Telford, at around 9pm.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "On Saturday, April 5, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a fire in Telford.

"The fire, involving a mattress and two fence panels, spread to cause damage to a street light. 

"Fire crew used one hose reel jet to extinguish."

One fire engine was sent to the scene from Telford.

