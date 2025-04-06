Mattress fire in Telford spreads to street light - firefighters called out
Firefighters were called to Brookside in Telford last night after a fire involving a mattress and fence panels spread to a street light.
The incident happened in Burford in Brookside, Telford, at around 9pm.
A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "On Saturday, April 5, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a fire in Telford.
"The fire, involving a mattress and two fence panels, spread to cause damage to a street light.
"Fire crew used one hose reel jet to extinguish."
One fire engine was sent to the scene from Telford.