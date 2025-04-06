Residents in one small part of Telford WILL be voting in the local elections next month

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Three candidates have been nominated to fight for the Ketley ward of Ketley Parish Council in an election to be held on Thursday, May 1, 2025; an independent, a Labour party candidate and a Conservative.

A map of the Ketley parish council ward. Picture: Telford & Wrekin Council

Independent Helen Barker, who is listed as living in the Telford & Wrekin borough faces competition from Conservative Paul Savage, of Manse Road, Hadley, and the Labour party’s Dylan Shinton, also listed as of Telford & Wrekin.

The need for a by-election follows the resignation on February 18 2025 of Councillor Jasmine Bennett.

Ketley Parish Council raises money through taxation and forms part of the overall Council Tax bill in that part of Telford.

The parish council has a right to be notified of all planning applications which are submitted for the area.

The council has a duty to consider matters of crime prevention along with powers to provide street furniture, traffic signs, maintain open spaces and encourage visitors to the area.

The services that Ketley Parish Council provide are set out on its website as Ketley Community Centre; community grants; Garden of Rest Cemetery; Community garden; Community events and activities; 219 street lights, four bus shelters and six grit bins.

When Ketley ward voted in the all-out Telford & Wrekin borough elections in May, 2023, eight parish councillors were elected: six Labour, one Conservative and one independent.