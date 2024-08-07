Paedophile ex-policeman admits having indecent images of 'particularly young' children

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Former West Mercia Police officer Jamie Bunting, aged 26, appeared at Telford Magistrates Court to plead guilty to three charges of making indecent images of children.

The court was told he had 26 category A images - which depict the most depraved child sex abuse, 80 category B and 43 category C images.

His trove of sick material, which was amassed over the space of more than two years from July 5, 2021 to July 30 last year, was made up of 41 videos and 108 still pictures, and stored on three separate devices.

Bunting, of Westminster Close, Bromsgrove, Worcestershire, will be sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court at a later date.