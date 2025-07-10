'Un-brie-lievable!' - Telford food manufacturer Bridge Cheese bags hat-trick of cheese awards

Telford-based cheese frim Bridge Cheese struck gold, three times, at this year’s prestigious International Cheese and Dairy Awards, taking home a total of five awards across a range of innovative cheese products.

The company was recognised for its excellence in product quality and innovation at the world-renowned event held on June 25 at the Staffordshire County Showground.

The awards celebrate the very best in global cheese and dairy, with over 5,000 entries judged by industry experts.

Bridge Cheese MD Michael Harte picks up the firms awards (Bridge Cheese)

The firm took gold for its mature white cheddar, garlic and chive ropes - and bagged the top prize in the "longest cheese stretch" category for its mozzerella.

Bridge Cheese’s trademark pizza cheese achieved an impressive stretch, demonstrating its exceptional quality and functionality for food manufacturers and pizza businesses.

Managing Director Michael Harte said the awards reflected the company’s commitment to consistent quality, responsiveness, and flexibility in delivering cheese solutions tailored to customer needs.

"These awards are a huge achievement for our team," he said.

"Each product reflects the hard work and dedication of everyone at Bridge Cheese, from development to production. We’re proud to see our innovations recognised on such a respected global stage and we’re only just getting started."

Stafford Park based Bridge Cheese employs around 80 people at its Telford headquarters.

Established in 2018, the company specialises in supplying cheese and dairy products to the food manufacturing and bakery, food to go, pizza, and wholesale sectors.