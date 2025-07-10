Shropshire children set for summer of fun with Crossbar's holiday clubs and soccer schools

The Crossbar Group, in partnership with the Crossbar Foundation, is putting the finishing touches to a busy programme of activities.

Designed to keep children in Shrewsbury and Telford, aged between four and 11, happy, healthy and active, the summer holiday clubs start on Monday, July 21, and run until Friday, August 29.

Shropshire children can look forward to six weeks of fun with Crossbar’s summer holiday clubs.

They will be offered Monday to Friday between those dates at Greenfields Primary School and Bowbrook Primary School in Shrewsbury, as well as Telford’s Old Park Primary School and Redhill Primary Academy.

Clubs will also be provided at Telford’s Lawley Primary School for the first five weeks until August 22, with a Crossbar soccer school held at Newdale Primary School in Telford for three weeks from Monday, July 28, to Friday, August 15.

Jack Morris, the Foundation Lead for Crossbar, said: “Our team of coaches love delivering holiday clubs and soccer schools throughout the year, with the six weeks during the summer always a real highlight.

“Children are excited to attend the clubs and soccer schools, with the feedback from parents excellent, and we are really looking forward to a busy summer with lots of fun.

“There will be a different theme for the holiday clubs each week - Ninja Warrior, Pirate, Water, Superhero, Olympics and Kids Rule - with a host of activities planned to keep the children entertained.

“There will be special themed games, the opportunity to take part in dance workshops, as well as arts and crafts and a variety of sports for the children to enjoy. There really is something for everyone.

“We want to give the children the best possible Crossbar summer and help them create some special memories.

“Places are limited and much in demand throughout the summer holidays, so early booking is recommended."

The Crossbar holiday clubs and soccer schools take place from 8.30am to 4pm, costing £20 each day to attend.

Places can be booked at https://crossbarcoaching.ipalbookings.comMore information is available by phoning 01952 677965 or via email at admin@thecrossbargroup.co.uk