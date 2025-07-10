Shropshire Heatwave: How hot is are temperatures expected to be and when will the scorching weather end amid heat health alert?

Conditions are warming up again in the Shropshire as the UK braces for the third heatwave this year.

The third potential heatwave comes as temperatures continue to steadily rise across Oswestry, Telford and Shrewsbury, with water group, Severn Trent, urging residents to be mindful of 'water waste', to avoid possible hosepipe bans.

Weather group, the Met Office, has predicted temperatures to climb into the low 30s over the coming weekend, saying that the heat is expected to end 'early next week'.

However, while temperatures are expected to highs of 33C on Saturday in parts of England and Wales, the weather group said that conditions 'are not expected' to be as high as that at the end of June and early July.

The government has issued a yellow heat health alert for the region, with began this mornign at 11am and is due to last until 10am on July 15.

The risk score is 11 which is rated as 'high' onthe risk matrix. The risk description reads:

There is potential for severe impacts across health and social care services due to the high temperatures, including:

increased risk to life across the whole population,with significant impacts on older people

significantly increased demand on all health and social care services

the heat affecting the ability of the workforce to deliver services

hot indoor environments making provision of care challenging and national critical infrastructure failures, such as generators and power outages

How hot is the weather expected to get in Shropshire?

Plenty of people have taken advantage of the nice weather, however, the Met Office has warned to stay protected in the sun

Temperatures are expected to break into the low 30s over the coming weekend, with Friday expecting to see a high of 32C.

Temperatures are expected to continue to build as the days go on, pushing Shropshire and the wider UK closer towards another heatwave.

When is the heatwave expected to end in Shropshire?

The warm weather is expected to turn cooler early next week

Predictions indicate that temperatures are expected to dip early next week, with the Met Office saying that there are 'signs' of less hot and fresher conditions.

The group said that cooler conditions will arrive from the west in the week ahead, however, how quickly they will arrive 'is uncertain'.

See the latest Shropshire weather forecast for Shropshire from the Met Office below:

Today:

Early mist and patchy fog in the north will soon burn away through the morning. Thereafter, widely sunny skies with plenty of strong sunshine for all. Light winds and warmer than Wednesday. Maximum temperature 29 °C.

Tonight:

Dry and fine with lengthy spells of sunshine this evening and clear skies overnight. Areas of mist developing in rural spots by dawn. Warm and muggy for all. Minimum temperature 15 °C.

Friday:

Another dry and sunny day with any early mist soon burning away to leave widely clear skies. Light winds and feeling very warm or hot in the sunshine. Maximum temperature 32 °C.

Outlook for Saturday to Monday:

High pressure continues to dominate this weekend bringing plenty of strong sunshine. Very warm or hot by day, humid and rather muggy by night. Cooler and cloudier from Monday.