'I've never seen a vehicle travelling at such speed': Driver reached '140mph' before M54 crash
An Audi driver who witnesses say was travelling at '140mph' on the M54 moments before he crashed into another vehicle, has admitted dangerous driving.
Rabi-ul Islam of Christie Way, Wellington, was travelling eastbound on the motorway at around 9.30am on April 19 last year when the incident happened, a court heard.
Kate Ford prosecuting told Telford Magistrates that the 24-year-old was in his blue Audi A6 and was approaching junction 5 when witnesses saw him speeding in the outside lane.
She told the court that a Mr Benson and his wife were travelling in the middle lane on the M54 eastbound on the way to Wolverhampton's New Cross Hospital in the day in question.
In a statement read to the court, Mr Benson said he could see the defendant's car in the fast lane in his rear view mirror driving at “excessive speed”.