'I've never seen a vehicle travelling at such speed': Driver reached '140mph' before M54 crash

Rabi-ul Islam of Christie Way, Wellington, was travelling eastbound on the motorway at around 9.30am on April 19 last year when the incident happened, a court heard.

Kate Ford prosecuting told Telford Magistrates that the 24-year-old was in his blue Audi A6 and was approaching junction 5 when witnesses saw him speeding in the outside lane.

She told the court that a Mr Benson and his wife were travelling in the middle lane on the M54 eastbound on the way to Wolverhampton's New Cross Hospital in the day in question.

In a statement read to the court, Mr Benson said he could see the defendant's car in the fast lane in his rear view mirror driving at “excessive speed”.