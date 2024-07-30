Dunelm signs to be illuminated

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The shop, which sells bedding, curtains and soft furnishings, kitchen equipment and home goods, submitted an application for five internally illuminated facia signs and two non-illuminated entrance and exit signs at Fore Retail Park in Overdale.

The signs would advertise Dunelm’s presence, along with the in-sore café, Pausa, and services offered such as click and collect.

Planners at Telford & Wrekin Council said the signs would not have an adverse impact upon the amenity of the surrounding area by way of appropriate scale and design, and would not result in a proliferation of signage on the site.

“The proposed signage does not prejudice public safety, would not negatively impact road users and would not impact upon the amenity of any nearby properties,” it added.