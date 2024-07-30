Council refuses homeowners plans for retractable garden awning

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The owners of a home on Pool Side in Horsehay, Telford, had applied to install a retractable awning at the front of their property in May.

But the plans have now been refused by planning officers at Telford & Wrekin Council for being "at odds" with the historic character of the property.

The home, which lies within the Horsehay & Spring Village Conservation Area, was likely one of the cottages used for the ironworks employees.

The works at Horsehay were formed by Abraham Darby II in 1755 and were a major employer in the area until the mid-1980s.

According to the application's design, access and heritage statement, the owner hoped the awning would allow them to enjoy the garden in all weather following a recent period of ill health.

Photo: Eden Verandas/Telford & Wrekin Council planning portal

The statement continued: "The awning will provide not only shading and rain protection for the outside space but also shade for the living room.

"The direct sun on this side of the house means that they are currently unable to use the living room or patio area during sunny weather.

"The original building is unharmed as the construction of the proposal is demountable, with unobtrusive fixings, unlike a conservatory or extension."

While the application argued the addition would not harm the property or surrounding conservation area, local planning officers did not agree.

The refusal letter stated: "The Local Planning Authority considers that as a result of the design, form and use of materials, the proposal would result in a development which is at odds with the character and appearance of the original dwelling.

"It detracts from the setting of nearby listed buildings and fails to preserve or enhance the character and appearance of the Horsehay & Spring Village Conservation Area."

The plans are available to view online on Telford & Wrekin's planning portal using reference number: TWC/2024/0425