Telford bike hub gears up for Olympics with new adaptive bikes

Thanks to funding from Telford & Wrekin Council and Sport England, the trikes, tandems and wheelchair loader bikes have varying levels of assistance, ranging from hand bikes to carer-controlled functions tailored to accommodate young people and adults who may find traditional bicycles challenging.

They will be showcased at Telford Bike Hub from 11am to 4pm this Saturday (July 20) where you see bike demonstrations and try them out. A team will also be on hand to provide advice and support on choosing the most suitable bike.

Councillor Carolyn Healy, cabinet member for climate action, green spaces, heritage and leisure said: “We are thrilled to be launching the new adaptive bikes for residents, in time for the summer holidays and as we gear up to celebrate the Paris Olympics.

Councillor Carolyn Healy with council employees from Telford Bike Hub and residents as they test ride the new bikes. Picture: Telford & Wrekin Council

“Cycling is a fantastic way to stay active and explore our local green spaces – especially in and around the town park. We are committed to doing everything we can to positively promote equality, diversity and inclusion across the borough and by providing these new adaptive bikes we are making biking more accessible and ensuring that more residents have the opportunity to participate and thrive.”

The new adaptive bikes will also be used as a part of the council’s Bikeability lessons to make the training sessions more inclusive and also help more children complete their 10 by 10 challenge.

Following the launch, the bikes will be available for hire throughout the summer holidays from the Bike Hub in Telford Town Park (Wednesday to Friday. For more information, follow @TravelTelford on Facebook.