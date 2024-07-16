Charity supports youngster's scuba mission

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Eddie Smallman first completed his PADI Junior Open Water Diver certification when he was just ten years old after first winning the support of The Georgia Williams Trust.

He has since gone on to dive around the world and decided to embark on the next level of certification to achieve the PADI Junior Advanced Open Water Diver licence.

Trustees at The Georgia Williams Trust, who have followed Eddie’s determined progress over the last five years, agreed to support him with a grant for a second time to undertake his advanced level open water course which he successfully completed in Lanzarote.

The grant funding meant Eddie could complete his course whilst completing a five day work experience placement at Safari Diving in Playa Chica, Lanzarote.

Eddie’s first scuba course was completed in the UK including open water dives in quarries, whilst this time he enjoyed the clear, warmer waters of Lanzarote.

Eddie, who lives in Telford, completed specialist dives as part of the advanced course including photography, navigation, fish identification, a wreck dive and a deep dive to 21 metres – the deepest he has ever been.

The charity fund also allowed him to buy some dive equipment of his own for the first time.

The Haberdashers’ Abraham Darby Year 10 pupil said: “It was brilliant to complete my first PADI course when I was 10 thanks to The Georgia Williams Trust but to be able to do the PADI Advanced course with their support too has taken my love for scuba diving to another level.

“I am so much more confident and definitely want to pursue a career in scuba diving now. I am pleased to have completed the advanced course thanks to The Georgia Williams Trust.

“My work experience was fantastic and they have said I can return to do more work experience whenever I want. I learnt so much about running a scuba school and enjoyed supporting other divers who were just starting out.”

Lynnette Williams, who set up the charity in her daughter Georgia’s name after her tragic death, said: “It has been wonderful to see Eddie continue his scuba journey since he became our youngest scuba scholar five years ago.

“Eddie has so many strengths which align with the reasons the charity was set up. We wanted other young people to have the chance to do all of the things our beloved Georgia should have also had the chance to do but didn’t because of her untimely death.

“Our charity motto is ‘Free Your Spirit – Join In’ and it is clear Eddie is living his teenage years by that.

“We know Eddie will continue to develop his scuba diving skills and maybe one day we will see a scuba school in Georgia’s name.”

Eddie’s mum, Kirsty Smallman, said: “When Eddie was 10 we didn’t tell him Georgia’s story as we felt he was too young but this time he asked what happened to her and we told him the sad story.

“I think knowing why the charity was set up and the fact Georgia had scuba diving on her wish list when she died made Eddie appreciate the experience even more.

“He loved every minute of the course and the work experience too and he can’t wait to continue to develop his diving. We can’t thank The Georgia Williams Trust enough for the support and we will be returning the fundraising efforts in order to help others.”

For more information about the Georgia Williams Trust visit https://www.facebook.com/TheGeorgiaWilliamsTrust