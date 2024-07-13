Police appeal to find 15-year-old missing from her home in Telford

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Officers have taken to social media in a bid to help locate a teenage girl from Telford after she was reported missing.

On Friday evening, police in Birmingham posted a photograph of 15-year-old Moulee. The force believes that the teenager may be in the city.

A spokesperson for Birmingham Police said: "Have you seen Moulee? The 15-year-old is missing from her home in Telford but might be in Birmingham so we’re asking for your help to find her.

Photo: Birmingham Police

"She was last seen wearing a bright blue coat, black leggings, and black and red trainers."

Police can be contacted by calling 101, or 999 in an emergency.