Watch: Business owner and pillar of the community 'honoured' by women in business award nomination

Julie Kaur, owner of Premier Jules Convenience in Hadley, Telford, has recently been shortlisted as a finalist in this year's Best Businesswomen Awards.

She has owned Jules for 34 years and in that time has raised tens of thousands of pounds for the local community, earning a nomination to carry the Queen's Baton ahead of the Commonwealth Games in 2022.

As well as being celebrated in the prestigious awards celebrating women in business, the store has also been shortlisted for Independent Community Retailer of the Year in the Retail Industry Awards 2024.

"[The award] is a huge honour for myself as an Asian lady and representing women in general," Julie said.