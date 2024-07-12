Telford Batman preparing to bare all in Full Monty

Preparations have entered their final stages as the fundraising event returns to Casey's Cordingley Hall on Friday, August 2. The venue has again been provided to the Full Monty members for free to hold the show.

Last year, the event raised £3,000 for charity, and this year's funds will be split between the SSAFA, Diabetes UK, and Adoption Matters.

Taking part in this year's Full Monty is Jay Gough, Darren Hassall, Matt Price, Rob Housden, Richard Banks, and Kurtis Stuart, and they will perform Jacey Richards' choreography.

Donnington Parish Councillor Jay is used to being suited and booted in his batman suit, but it'll all be coming off again when he takes part in the show for the second year running.