Organisers raise a glass to successful wine tasting fundraiser

Wine bar owner, Emma Chandler, hosted the first event of its kind in aid of Kyle's Home on Friday, June 28 at Central in Shrewsbury, and showcased several wines with something new for everyone.

The event raised a total of £944.83 with tickets priced at £30.

An additional raffle and auction took place that included a hamper from Shrewsbury Food Hub and a month's free membership at Rowton Country Club, and wine for the event was donated by local Shrewsbury bar and shop, Glou Glou.

All proceeds and funds raised has been donated to Kyle's Home. The community interest charity seeks to support homeless individuals and is looking to acquire a home where they can be mentored and taught essential skills to transition from living on the streets to independently.

Organiser, Emma, was delighted to see a turnout of more than 30 people and to raise the amount they did for charity.

People gather at Central in Shrewsbury for the wine tasting event

She said: "It went so well and we were really pleased. We had a good number of people.

"The wine went down well. And, we did alternative wines, so I chose different grapes and wines. Everyone had something new to try and was pleasantly surprised.

"We had brilliant feedback and everyone was able to try something new and stretch the tastebuds and ask questions they had about the wine.

"I was really hoping to smash £1,000 and we didn't quite get there, but I'm so happy we raised over £900, thanks to the wonderful attendees. Everyone who came was super lovely and it was great to meet them."

Wine tasting event for Kyle's Home

Asked if Emma plans to host another wine tasting event for Kyle's Home, she added: "I'd hope so if we can get enough people down who want to come for more.

"Hopefully people will have an interest in the charity and we can do more events like this."

Information on Kyle's Home can be found on their Facebook page.