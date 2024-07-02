Plan for new children's home in Telford residential area is withdrawn

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Applicant Satnam Sira had applied for permission to change a residential home on Bricklin Mews in Hadley into a children's home.

The plan would have seen the property used as a small specialist care home for three children aged between eight and 18 who had emotional or behavioural difficulties.

“The purpose of the home would be to support the children to build their confidence, help them in developing life skills and prepare them for life when they leave the home to fend for themselves,” said Adrian Rose, of Rose Consulting Planning & Regeneration.

“This type of support has been found to be most effective in helping these children to have normal lives and not experience problems in later life.”

Carys Baskeyfield, a 'design out crime' officer at West Mercia Police, said the force had no concerns regarding the proposal.

However, Mr Rose has now asked Telford & Wrekin Council to withdraw the application, which has been granted.