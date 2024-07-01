Former mine to be converted into farming land

SPH Farms recently bought the farmland at New Works Lane in Huntington, between Little Wenlock and Lawley, and are taking their first steps into developing a new farming enterprise.

The 94-acre site has some tracks connecting parts of the land, but no buildings.

Historically, the land was agricultural land prior to it receiving planning permission to be opencast mined for coal.

All the coal has now been extracted and following an aftercare management period the site has been restored to grassland and is of agricultural appearance.

The proposal is for the land to be an arable farm.

“The use of the land for agricultural purposes is appropriate and will maintain the rural and open countryside appearance of the wider area,” said Graham Clark, from Berrys, who has worked alongside the applicants.

“There are not considered to be any policy reasons to prevent the use of the land for agricultural purposes.”

There were no objections from The Coal Authority or Little Wenlock Parish Council.

However, some local residents did raise their concerns.

Carole France said: “My husband and I believe this land should be truly agricultural I.e. crops or grazing to be in keeping with it’s surroundings.

“This is an area that is home to much of our loved wildlife and is enjoyed by many families from the nearby Lawley development who use this area for recreation and excercise and can experience the peace as well as seeing wildlife in it’s natural habitat.”

Melanie Hickman added that, while she has no objection to the use of agricultural land, she is concerned that the land could change again in the future.

“We are already experiencing additional vehicle traffic within the lanes and this is evident from the road surfaces and verges, due to the amount of people driving to the area to enjoy the trails,” she said.