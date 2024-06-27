Trial date set for three accused of Telford gym shooting

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Deria Hassan, of Octavia Court, Watford, and Mahamud Tarabi, of Whiteleys Parade, Uxbridge, both aged 32, and Merje Ngoy, 24 of Thamesmead appeared at Stafford Crown Court on Wednesday.

All three deny the murder of Tamba Momodu, who was originally from London.

The 20 year-old was shot six times in the head and body in the car park of Bridges Business Park, in Horsehay, on October 13, 2020 while he was on his way to the gym.

Over the last four years, around 30 people have been arrested and released over the shooting of Mr Momodu, and in 2021 a £10,000 reward was offered by Crimestoppers for information into the killing.

The three men accused of the murder of Mr Momodu also deny arson relating to a Skoda worth £17,500 which was found burnt out after the shooting near The Wrekin in Wellington.

A trial date was set for January 2 next year.

All three were remanded in custody.