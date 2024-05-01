Three more arrested for murder of rapper gunned down in Telford - bringing total arrests up to 30

The 20-year-old was shot six times in the head and body as he visited a gym at Bridges Business Park car park in Horsehay on October 13, 2020.

A murder investigation was launched and later that night a grey Skoda Karoq was found burnt out in the car park at the bottom of The Wrekin in Wellington. The car was linked to Mr Momodu's shooting.

Police carried out "extensive" enquiries across the country, making many arrests.

Yesterday, three men were arrested on suspicion of murder and arson and are currently in police custody, with the assistance of the Dutch authorities for one of the arrests.

The latest arrests brings the total number of people arrested for the killing up to 30.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Mark Bellamy, said: “I have maintained my commitment to Tamba’s family that we will do all we can to give them the answers they need around his death.

“Yesterday’s arrests were the result of comprehensive complex enquiries and I’m grateful for the assistance of the Dutch authorities.

“This investigation has spanned three-and-a-half years, during which time we have worked relentlessly on multiple lines of enquiry and highlights our commitment to protect our communities and take action against those suspected of being involved in serious violence.”

Mr Momodu lived in Donnington, Telford but grew up in London.

In 2021, Crimestoppers offered a £10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those involved.