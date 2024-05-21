Dirt bike rider 'threatened driver with knife' after crash

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Officers say it happened at around 1.55pm on Sunday, May 12 in Snedshill.

They said a car collided with a dirt bike on Holyhead Road – the person riding the bike then threatened the car driver with what is believed to be a knife, before running away from the scene.

Police said that the man threatened did not suffer any injuries but was shaken by the incident.

PC Joseph Conde said: “We are keen on speaking with anyone who saw the incident take place as well as anyone who was in the area at the time and may have captured it on dash cam.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact me on 07790 951046 or by emailing joseph.conde@westmercia.police.uk by quoting incident number 00253_I_12052024.”

Alternatively people can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.