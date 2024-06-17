Main A road in Shropshire closed due to large vehicle fire

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service have confirmed that the A5 Preston Island to M54 Junction Seven - Eastbound - is closed due to a coach fire.

Three crews from Shrewsbury and Wellington have been deployed to the road between Preston and Cluddley after receiving reports of the incident at 2.34pm.

One coach is involved in the fire and travellers are being advised to check before they travel.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service posted on social media, saying: "We are at a large vehicle fire on the A5 Eastbound and the road is currently closed by West Mercia Police.

"Crews from Shrewsbury and Wellington are using hose reel jets and wearing breathing apparatus to put out the blaze.

"Please avoid the area and check before you travel."