Narrow escape for couple as tree falls down in blustery weather in Telford

The tree was uprooted near Arjy's takeaway in Wombridge Road, Trench.

The fallen tree in Trench

Manager at the eatery, Raj Chatha, who took a picture of the fallen tree, said a couple narrowly walking along the path outside the takeaway narrowly escaped being hit.

"It felt like autumn with the wind on Thursday," he said.

"The tree fell down next to our shop and narrowly missed a couple walking up the path."

He added that workers from Telford & Wrekin Council came out within the hour to make the tree safe.