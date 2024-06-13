Student roll the dice on novel way to help with English revision

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Telford College students were challenged to come up with new and creative ways of building key messages from their GCSE curriculum into original gaming formats.

And they showcased their creations to fellow students when the games were officially unveiled at the college’s Wellington campus.

The creative revision project was the brainchild of tutor Bennette Thomas. She said: “I am really proud that the GCSE students have embraced the opportunity of independent learning.

“They have worked so well collaboratively producing such professional and enjoyable games to play, which also test understand of language devices.”

Students from eight of the college’s GCSE classes worked in teams to invent a total of 16 fully functioning board games during the six-week project.

They included Languini, Escape to Freedom (How to pass your GCSE resit), Snakes and Language, and Punctuation Detective.

An overall winner called ‘Spag Snap’ was chosen, created by a team of level three students – Sam Ashwin, Harry James, Ethan Thomson, Jayden Taylor, Karin Macia and Chiadikaobi Obike.

Their game will be shared with the new intake of students next year.

Bennette said: “The students have thoroughly enjoyed the opportunity to play the games in class, and have had the opportunity to learn from and reflect on what went well and what they would do differently next time.

“With that in mind the ultimate learning experience has been a success. If we repeat the competition next year – as I’m sure we will – students will be tasked to produce a range of brand new board games, again using their own unique ideas.”