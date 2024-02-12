Geordie Shore star joins campaign to find 'Britain's most unwanted dog' in Shropshire a forever home

Star of Geordie Shore, Vicky Pattison, has joined a campaign to help find a home for eight-year-old Mason, a German Shepherd cross in a Telford kennel who has been dubbed 'Britain's most unwanted dog'.

Mason has spent five years in kennels after being abandoned in 2019, with his rescuers at Hilbrae Rescue Kennels saying he was found very thin and very distrustful.

Mason has spent over half his life in rescue kennels

Two weeks ago, a campaign to find him his forever home was relaunched by Shropshire Canine's Cheryl Gibson, who works to raise the profile of dogs in rescue centres.

Now, TV personality Vicky Pattison has joined the campaign, sharing his story with her 5.5 million followers on Instagram.

Vicky Pattison

She wrote: "This is Mason. Britain's Most Unwanted Dog who has spent pretty much his whole life in kennels. But I'd like to believe that we can change that.

"I am so incredibly proud of the amazing community I have here on Instagram. You're a gorgeous bunch who truly care about animals and all I ask is that you read this, share it and hopefully it gets seen by the right person who wants to give Mason his forever home."

Cheryl said she was "over the moon" that the star had picked up Mason's cause.

She added: "I'm just really grateful to Vicky for getting behind Mason like she has, what an absolute legend to use her platform to highlight a dog we have been so desperate to get noticed."

Mason is looking for a quiet home, with a family experienced with larger breeds.

For more information contact Hilbrae Rescue Kennels on 01952 541254.