Fears were raised that permitting the alcohol licence would ‘add fuel’ to the behaviour at the Hadley Park East store.

However, Richard Taylor, representing Asda, argued that there was no evidence that permitting the licence would make the situation worse.

Mr Taylor said that the service station already operated 24 hours a day and it was ‘simply adding to their production range’.

He said that a late-night refreshment section of the application related to an existing Starbucks machine providing hot drinks – which would then be available 24 hours a day.

“The police have no objection or concern as far as this application is concerned,” he said.

“The Home Office guidance is very clear that matters away from the shop are beyond the shop’s control.

“We don’t condone or accept the anti-social behaviour in the area and we are working with the police to play our part in addressing the problem which is in the vicinity of our premises.

“Anybody who engages in that behaviour is not welcome and we will pass numbers to the police of people who cause a problem in the area.

“This is a societal problem, not an Asda problem, and we want to be able to serve the 99.99 per cent of customers who don’t cause a problem.

“Those engaging in this behaviour can drive to any petrol forecourt. We will be good neighbours and play our part.”

Mr Taylor added that due to the anti-social behaviour in the area extra bins had been installed at the petrol station along with the installation of ANPR cameras.

Parking restrictions had also been imposed on the site limiting visitors to one hour parking.

“There is no evidence of anybody involved in the problems drink driving,” he added. “This will make no difference whatsoever and is not going to change the boy racers.

“The Home Office guidance states that when a shop is open for 24 hours they should be able to sell alcohol at all times they are open, unless there is a good reason to restrict hours.

“There is no such reason, but I appreciate there is a problem in the area. We can’t start guessing what could or might happen.”

Mr Taylor was questioned about shoplifting and customers abusing staff at the garage.

He replied that there was the possibility of closing the store in the late hours and using a night hatch – which is presently used between 10pm and 5am.

Jonathan Phelps, public protection officer, objected to the alcohol licence as he wanted to ‘mitigate the risk’.

He said: “There is an additional risk if alcohol is available. Having that availability of alcohol in the area can increase anti-social behaviour which is already a problem with vehicles coming in from the West Midlands.

“We are trying to deduce the risk.”

Les Gosling who lives near the petrol station objected to the alcohol licence and fears that approving the licence would ‘add fuel to the flames’.

“I’m there and see what is going on,” he said. “People like myself see these cars driving, it’s terrifying. I’ve seen them driving at speed through the petrol pumps and they use the garage as a hub.

“A fence has been damaged which allows people to dodge the cameras. It’s insane adding alcohol. I watched police attend and they basically disperse the cars and move the problem.

“The problem still exists and it’s going to come back. We do need to be responsible and realise the risk, something is going to happen. You’re adding fuel to the flames.”

Mr Gosling asked for licensing plans to be delayed until the problem of anti-social car drivers had ‘subsided’ in the area.

Telford & Wrekin Council’s licensing sub-committee approved the 24-hour alcohol licensing application. The late-night refreshment application was also approved but limited to hot drinks.

The council also asked Asda to work with relevant authorities to tackle the anti-social behaviour in the area and fix the broken fencing on its land.