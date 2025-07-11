Modern three-bed dormer bungalow for sale in Telford for £385,000

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Tucked away in the ever-popular area of Southall, Little Dawley, this stunning three-bedroom detached dormer bungalow is on the market for £385,000—and it’s brand new. With solar panels, sleek open-plan living, and a private garden, it’s ideal for anyone after style, space and energy efficiency in one neat package.

Interested? Book a viewing or see more via Purplebricks.

The house is a new-build three-bedroomed dormer

This freehold home is cleverly designed for comfort and flexibility, offering everything from a ground-floor bedroom setup to a serene first-floor master suite. The heart of the home is a bright and sociable open-plan kitchen, dining and living area, flowing straight out to the garden via French doors—ideal for summer entertaining or cosy winter evenings with a view.

The kitchen has been well thought out

The utility room keeps clutter out of sight, while the high-spec family bathroom and spacious bedrooms make everyday living feel effortlessly easy.

Upstairs, the master suite offers a sense of seclusion with its own en-suite shower room, while two large storage cupboards off the landing keep things tidy. Solar panels make this home a smart pick for energy-conscious buyers, and the low-maintenance landscaped garden is ready to enjoy from day one. There’s also a generous driveway providing easy off-road parking.

Set close to schools, shops and the ever-popular Southwater centre, this is a fantastic location for modern life with everything on your doorstep.

Purplebricks is active in the Telford area, offering local expertise and flexible viewing options seven days a week. See more here.